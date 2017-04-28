Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Guthrie Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Guthrie Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Investigators have arrested a third suspect believed to be connected to the shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Angelo in Guthrie.

Angelo was shot 36 times on the porch of a home in the 300 block of Oak St. on April 5.  

Friday afternoon, a Logan County Judge issued a warrant on first-degree murder for 29-year-old Frederic Veasley Jr. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities tell News 9 that Veasley turned himself in after finding out the murder warrant had been issued for him. Veasley surrendered himself to an OSBI special agent at an apartment complex in the 400 block of W. Britton in Oklahoma City, Firday afternoon.

The two other suspects in the shooting are also in custody.

A week after the crime, agents arrested 37-year-old Reggie Smith on a complaint of first-degree murder.

At the time agents also identified Reggie’s 25-year-old cousin, Derrick Smith, as a second suspect in the crime. Derrick was arrested on April 26.

