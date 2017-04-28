Pushmataha Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

A Pushmataha County man has been arrested on several counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

In July 2016, OSBI special agents said they began an investigation into allegations of abuse by 37-year-old Anthony David William. Agents said they interviewed several children who lived with Williams when their mother dated him several years ago.

During a forensic interview, each child disclosed Williams had touched them in a sexual manner, according to agents. The children were between the ages of seven and 11 when the abuse occurred, authorities said.

Wednesday, agents arrested Williams on a felony warrant at the OSBI Field Office in Antlers. He was booked into the Pushmataha County jail.