Pushmataha Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pushmataha Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Pushmataha County man has been arrested on several counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

In July 2016, OSBI special agents said they began an investigation into allegations of abuse by 37-year-old Anthony David William. Agents said they interviewed several children who lived with Williams when their mother dated him several years ago.

During a forensic interview, each child disclosed Williams had touched them in a sexual manner, according to agents. The children were between the ages of seven and 11 when the abuse occurred, authorities said.

Wednesday, agents arrested Williams on a felony warrant at the OSBI Field Office in Antlers. He was booked into the Pushmataha County jail. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.