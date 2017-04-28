Authorities Searching For Missing Arkansas Children After Mother Found Dead

Two children missing from Mena, Arkansas are believed to be in immediate danger after their mother was found dead, according to authorities.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas are asking for the public's assistance in finding Acelynn Wester, 2, and her brother Reilly Scarbrough, 9. The children were last seen on April 23.

The body of their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, was found in Cove, Arkansas and the body of the children's uncle, Steven J. Payne, was also found.

Acelynn is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Reilly is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the location of the children is asked to immediately call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 479-394-2511 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).