Authorities Searching For Missing Arkansas Children After Mother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Authorities Searching For Missing Arkansas Children After Mother Found Dead

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
COVE, Arkansas -

Two children missing from Mena, Arkansas are believed to be in immediate danger after their mother was found dead, according to authorities.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas are asking for the public's assistance in finding Acelynn Wester, 2, and her brother Reilly Scarbrough, 9. The children were last seen on April 23. 

The body of their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, was found in Cove, Arkansas and the body of the children's uncle, Steven J. Payne, was also found. 

Acelynn is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Reilly is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the location of the children is asked to immediately call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 479-394-2511 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.