Work Zone Awareness Month Closes With Memorial Event

In the past 5 years, 85 people lost their lives in Oklahoma highway work zone accidents.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be honoring them on Monday in a special ceremony as their work zone awareness safety campaign is scheduled to come to a close then. Large ribbons will be placed along different spots along the highway to commemorate those who died there.

It's become a serious enough issue that Governor Mary Fallin declared April as Work Zone Awareness Month. Last year in Oklahoma, there were 1,132 work zones crashes and 13 people were killed. Nationwide, 669 people were killed in highway work zone collisions in 2014.

The work zone memorial event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at I-235 and 36th St.