Your 2 Cents: Point, Don't Shoot?

Right now in Oklahoma, gun owners are taught that if you pull your gun on someone who's threatening to harm you, you better pull it to shoot because just pointing it at your attacker is a crime. That's about to be fixed by the state Legislature.

John from Edmond said, "People have been prosecuted for pulling and not shooting, and even for firing a warning shot."

Charley writes, “Anything to "end the threat". If that means pulling and pointing and the threat drops their weapon (gun or knife), then the firearm has served its purpose."

Cherokee from Cheyenne, "This someone obviously made a mistake and by pointing instead of shooting you're giving someone an opportunity to better him/herself."

Raul writes, "Representative Cleveland has been on the forefront of criminal justice reforms. We need more common sense thinking like this at the Capitol."

Clinton from El Reno, "Usually the presence of a handgun is enough to stop a criminal and no normal person wants to take a life unless it is absolutely necessary."

And finally, from Mitch in Altus, "Doesn't make sense to charge the civilian for stopping the criminals rather than killing them."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.