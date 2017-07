A jury has reached a verdict for a man charged in the 2013 shooting death of two brothers in Arcadia.

Garrett Harjo was originally charged with two counts of first-degree, in the shooting deaths of Diallo Scott and Donald Scott on July 4, 2013.

Thursday, April 27, a jury found Harjo guilty of first-degree manslaughter. The jury recommended he served 25 years in jail, saying he must serve at least 85-percent of that sentence before being eligible for parole.