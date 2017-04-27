Storms In Texas Panhandle Continue To Move Toward NW OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Storms In Texas Panhandle Continue To Move Toward NW OK

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms in the Texas panhandle will continue to spread into Northwest Oklahoma Thursday evening. There is a low threat that these storms become severe with small hail and damaging wind. There's only a slight chance we get a little rain out of this in the metro.

Temperatures drop to the mid-50's Friday morning. Most of the day looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the upper 70's.

Chances for storms will increase Friday evening with better chances for storms in the metro especially after 9 p.m. There is a moderate threat of severe storms will all weather modes possible.

It will be especially important to stay weather aware Friday night, since most of the threat will take place overnight.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
