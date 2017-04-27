Suspect Accused Of Killing Logan Co. Deputy Appears In Court

Jan LeForce tells News 9 that she doesn’t know what was going through her nephew’s head at the time of the alleged shooting.

The man accused of shooting and killing a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy appeared in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Nathan LeForce, 45, is accused of murdering Deputy David Wade. Police say on Tuesday, April 18th, LeForce shot and killed Wade before leading officials on a manhunt. Bodycam video shows evidence of what happened.

During the court appearance, District Attorney Laura Thomas filed a Bill of Particulars to seek the death penalty for LeForce. The documents show three aggravating circumstances.

The first is that LeForce murdered a peace officer who was performing official duties. The second is that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel. The third aggravator is the probability that LeForce would commit criminal acts of violence and be a continuing threat to society.

Originally, LeForce was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m., but the schedule was moved up 45 minutes.

Jan LeForce, Nathan LeForce’s aunt, said she didn’t know about the change in time, so she missed the preliminary conference hearing. She found out through News 9 about the death penalty.

“I don’t care how much a person prepares for this news, it never is easy. But we knew. We knew,” Jan told News 9.

She said she doesn’t know what was going through her nephew’s head.

“I believe that what he did, he will have to answer to that,” said Jan.

She plans to be in court every day because he is family.

“We stand beside him because we love him, not because we believe that what he did was just at all.”

Jan can’t fathom the pain Wade’s family is going through. She hopes her message can reach them.

“My heart is with them, my prayers,” Jan said. “For whatever reason, he chose it necessary to do that day. I am so sorry.”