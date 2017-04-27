NFL Draft: No Oklahoma Or Oklahoma State Players Selected In Fir - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NFL Draft: No Oklahoma Or Oklahoma State Players Selected In First Round

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -

With the first round of the NFL draft concluding on Thursday night, no Oklahoma or Oklahoma State players were selected in the first round yet again.

Related: Sooners Prepare For 2017 NFL Draft

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Sooners haven’t had a first round selection, the longest of the Bob Stoops' era. OU’s last first-round pick came in 2013 when the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive tackle Lane Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick.

The Cowboys had a more recent first-round pick in Justin Gilbert when the Browns selected the cornerback No. 8 overall, but Gilbert only lasted two years (three starts) in Cleveland before getting traded to the Steelers, but Pittsburgh released him after one season.

OU’s Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook, Charles Walker, Jordan Evans and Ahmad Thomas are all guys hoping to hear their names called before the end of the weekend, while OSU’s Vincent Taylor, Chris Carson, Ashton Lampkin and Jordan Sterns all have a chance to get drafted.

The draft will continue with the second and third rounds on Friday night at 7 p.m., while rounds four through seven will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. Every round of the draft will broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.