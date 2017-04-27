NFL Draft: No Oklahoma Or Oklahoma State Players Selected In First Round

With the first round of the NFL draft concluding on Thursday night, no Oklahoma or Oklahoma State players were selected in the first round yet again.

Related: Sooners Prepare For 2017 NFL Draft

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Sooners haven’t had a first round selection, the longest of the Bob Stoops' era. OU’s last first-round pick came in 2013 when the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive tackle Lane Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick.

The Cowboys had a more recent first-round pick in Justin Gilbert when the Browns selected the cornerback No. 8 overall, but Gilbert only lasted two years (three starts) in Cleveland before getting traded to the Steelers, but Pittsburgh released him after one season.

OU’s Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook, Charles Walker, Jordan Evans and Ahmad Thomas are all guys hoping to hear their names called before the end of the weekend, while OSU’s Vincent Taylor, Chris Carson, Ashton Lampkin and Jordan Sterns all have a chance to get drafted.

The draft will continue with the second and third rounds on Friday night at 7 p.m., while rounds four through seven will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. Every round of the draft will broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network.