Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Involving Cement Truck In SE OKC

Emergency crews were at the scene of a rollover accident in Southeast Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

A cement truck rolled over in the 1200 block of Arbor Meadows Ln. between Southeast 149th St. and 164th and Hiwassee Rd.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle, according to Oklahoma City firefighters. At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown.

The accident did not impact traffic, but Hazmat crews were called to the scene to assist in the cleanup of 30 gallons of fuel that are leaking from a tank, according to Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

