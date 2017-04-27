Student, 16, Arrested With Loaded Gun At MWC High School

A teenager was arrested with a loaded gun on the campus of Midwest City High School, Thursday morning, school officials and MWC police confirm.

School officials say they were alerted about a 16-year-old male student possibly having a weapon. Police were called just after 8 a.m. When responding officers located the student, they found that he did in fact have a loaded gun in his possession.

Police officials tell News 9 the gun was later found to have been reported stolen out of The Village back in 2016.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities say they don’t believe any students or faculty members were in any danger.

A spokesperson for Midwest City Schools issued the following statement regarding this incident:

This morning, a student was suspected of having a weapon at school. The student was searched and a loaded gun was discovered. The student was taken into police custody and will not be returning to Midwest City High School. We applaud our students and staff for their awareness and quick communication in this matter. Your child’s safety is our priority.

