4 Sought In Choctaw Home Invasion, Theft

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma -

A man and a woman were the victims of a home invasion Wednesday night, according to the Choctaw Police Department.

The victims told officers that three black men came to the door of their home in the 5100 block of North Choctaw Rd. about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and said they were police. The men asked the homeowner if he had any guns and the main said that he did, according to authorities.

The armed men then forced their way into the home and told the residents to show them where the guns were, investigators said. The suspects stole prescription medications and a number of firearms including an AR-15, police said.

One of the victims told detectives there was also a fourth man present that the others called “Chief.” He had some form of badge hanging on a chain around his neck, a victim told officers.

The suspects were wearing “street clothes,” none of which had any identifying logos such as “Police.” The men are described as black, 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall with thin builds and carrying black semi-automatic handguns, according to authorities. One was wearing black horn-rimmed glasses, investigators said.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call the Choctaw Police Department at (405) 769-3821.

