Children's Center In Bethany Seeking Summer Fun Donations

Patients at The Children’s Center Rehab Hospital in Bethany are celebrating National Superhero Day with superheroes dropping by on Friday for the nationally-recognized holiday.

More than 100 children are treated at the Rehab hospital as they work to make the transition back home. Staff say the process is not always easy so having things like Superhero Day make a world of difference for the kids.

"It's really hard to see kids go through something nobody should have to go through," Melissa Ritchie, of the hospital, told us, "and to be able to experience a highlight in their day is rewarding for us. To see them smile and just be a kid is really special and if just bringing a superhero is all it takes, we're going to keep doing that."

Staff are encouraging community members to help out by purchasing small items or toys on their online registry.

