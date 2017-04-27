One Flu-Related Death In Oklahoma County In Last Week

One Oklahoman has died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 93 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 65 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

Tulsa County has had 22 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 14 deaths.

Cleveland County has had seven deaths. Kay County has had six deaths. Rogers has had four deaths. Canadian and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Cherokee, Garvin, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths. Alfalfa, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Latimer, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,326 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Oct. 2, 2016, 10 of those in the last week.