Man Charged With Killing Logan County Deputy Back In Court Today

Nathan LeForce, the man charged in the shooting death of Logan County Deputy David Wade, was in the Logan County Courthouse earlier today to learn the date of his preliminary hearing.

The judge set the preliminary hearing for August 7 at 9 a.m. LeForce has already been charged with first degree murder. A judge will hear the facts of the case and will decide if there's enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

The Logan County district attorney will seek the death penalty. LeForce's defense counsel, the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, says they may need the date changed. The OIDS specializes in death penalty cases.

Deputy Wade's family listened to the judge, with Emily Wade, Deputy Wade's widow, sitting next to Cashion Police Chief Veronica Thomas. Two Logan County deputies stood stood with arms linked as the judge read the decision.

LeForce is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Wade last week as Wade was serving someone else an eviction notice. Wade died at the hospital. LeForce also stole Wade's police vehicle before dumping it and hijacking another car, investigators say.

LeForce is now charged with first degree murder, larceny of a vehicle, and first degree robbery after felony conviction.

OSBI investigators have not yet found the murder weapon, more than a week after the incident.