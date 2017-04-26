My 2 Cents: Point, Don't Shoot? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Point, Don't Shoot?

Posted: Updated:

One of the things firearms instructors say and repeat to people seeking their handgun license is that if you're threatened and you pull your weapon out, be prepared to fire it, and don't pull it if you're not.

Reason is, Oklahoma state law currently makes it a felony to pull a gun and point it without shooting it.

Picture it, a man comes at you, intending harm, you pull and aim your gun but he takes off.

Your restraint has saved his life, but it could land you in jail. 

A bill, on track to become law, could change that.

"We need to make it very clear that we can show our gun if we feel like we're under attack in a dangerous situation rather than just take our gun out and shoot somebody," Rep. Bobby Cleveland, R-Slaughterville, said.

It is not without controversy, though some opponents think we'll have people flashing guns when they're not really being threatened.

I was opposed to open carry for that reason, but I've hardly seen anyone openly carrying in Oklahoma since that was approved.

I also doubt many district attorneys would go after someone who was threatened and pulled a gun but didn't shoot, but Cleveland says it has happened.

Ultimately police and the courts would decide if the decision to point and not shoot was justified.. might save some bloodshed, and give potential victims more options to defend themselves. 

What do you think?
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.