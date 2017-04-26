My 2 Cents: Point, Don't Shoot?

One of the things firearms instructors say and repeat to people seeking their handgun license is that if you're threatened and you pull your weapon out, be prepared to fire it, and don't pull it if you're not.

Reason is, Oklahoma state law currently makes it a felony to pull a gun and point it without shooting it.

Picture it, a man comes at you, intending harm, you pull and aim your gun but he takes off.

Your restraint has saved his life, but it could land you in jail.

A bill, on track to become law, could change that.

"We need to make it very clear that we can show our gun if we feel like we're under attack in a dangerous situation rather than just take our gun out and shoot somebody," Rep. Bobby Cleveland, R-Slaughterville, said.

It is not without controversy, though some opponents think we'll have people flashing guns when they're not really being threatened.

I was opposed to open carry for that reason, but I've hardly seen anyone openly carrying in Oklahoma since that was approved.

I also doubt many district attorneys would go after someone who was threatened and pulled a gun but didn't shoot, but Cleveland says it has happened.

Ultimately police and the courts would decide if the decision to point and not shoot was justified.. might save some bloodshed, and give potential victims more options to defend themselves.

What do you think?

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.