911 Caller Helped Police Identify Norman Homicide Suspects

Norman police released the 911 calls made in the moments after an OU student was killed at an off-campus apartment.

During the calls, witnesses could be heard describing the suspects and the suspects' SUV.

Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan, and two 17-year-old males in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing .

The suspects were allegedly trying to rob Ewing and another individual. During the robbery, two shots were fired at the victims.

Ewing was shot in the abdomen.

His friends, as well as strangers from the nearby apartments, stayed by his side until first responders arrived to the scene.

In calls to 911, they told dispatchers that Ewing was conscious in the parking lot of the Willow Brook Apartments

Dispatcher: Are you with the victim?

Caller: Yes, I am. We need paramedics as soon as possible.

The dispatcher no more than asked the caller to monitor Ewing's pulse when the suspects apparently tried to double back to the scene

Caller: It's here, It's here.

Dispatcher: What's there, sir? What do you see?

Caller: It is the car that done the shooting.

Caller: They are turning around, they are coming back to the apartments.

Caller: Everybody back inside, everybody inside.

The caller stayed by Ewing's side and provided a detailed description of the suspects' SUV.

By Wednesday afternoon, Norman police announced they successfully executed search warrants and arrest warrants for Turner, Morgan, and two unidentified teenagers.

The warrants were sealed in Cleveland County District Court to protect the juveniles.

According to the Oklahoma Court System Network, Turner has three felonies on his criminal record including burglary, concealing stolen property and eluding a police officer in a stolen vehicle.

He was released from jail on bond April 19, just four days before the deadly shooting.

Accused accomplice, Armani Morgan also has a criminal records including possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor for trying to sell paraphernalia.

Now, they are facing more serious charges. All four suspects are being held on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Ewing died at a local hospital on his 20th birthday. His puppy was in the car at the time of the shooting and went missing.

The puppy was found Wednesday and is set to be reunited with Ewing's surviving family in Iowa Park, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, Texas, according to his obituary.

A memorial fund has been established to offer a Memorial Flight School Scholarship in his honor.

Ewing was enrolled in flight school through OU.

According to the memorial website, he was very close to obtaining his pilot's license -- a lifetime dream.