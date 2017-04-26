Temperatures To Reach Highs Of 70 Degrees Thursday

A few clouds will stick around Wednesday night and temperatures will get even colder. We drop to the low 40s overnight with a light south wind.
Thursday looks a little more comfortable with highs back around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Storms are likely in northwest Oklahoma with a slight chance they make it into the metro.
There is a low threat the storms in northwest Oklahoma become severe late Thursday.
The potential for severe storms in the metro will increase late Friday afternoon and evening.
