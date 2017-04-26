3 Critical After 4-Vehicle Crash, Including Edmond School Bus, In NW OKC

Three people are in critical condition following a four vehicle crash, including an Edmond school bus, in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near Memorial Rd. and N. Santa Fe Ave. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle. Initial reports indicate that although children were on the bus at the time of the crash, no child was injured.

Officials tell News 9 the bus was carrying students from Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe High Schools, who were en route to afternoon programs at Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Three EMSA were called to the scene.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.