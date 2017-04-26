Westbrook On Signing Extension: 'I Haven't Even Thought About Th - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook On Signing Extension: 'I Haven't Even Thought About That'

Russell Westbrook was in positive spirits on Wednesday morning at the Thunder's exit interviews, but the MVP candidate didn't show his cards when asked a question about signing another extension with OKC this summer. 

Westbrook is eligible to sign a max extension with the Thunder this offseason that would pay him $220 million over five years, making him the highest paid player in the NBA. 

"That's something, like I said, I haven't thought about anything, obviously," Westbrook said. "Everybody knows that I like Oklahoma City and I love being here and I love everybody here. But I haven't even thought about that."

