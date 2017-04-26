City of OKC Reminds Residents To Keep Dogs Leashed

Pet Angels Rescue in Guthrie houses about 80 dogs right now.

Dogs that are allowed to run free are a threat to other people and pets in our community, especially, children, delivery people and the elderly. Help protect them from injury, and protect yourself from fines and potential personal injury lawsuits, by securely confining your dogs to an enclosure they cannot escape from.

City ordinances require pet owners to follow basic health and safety guidelines for all pets, for the safety of all residents, visitors and the animals themselves.

Call 911 if you’re being threatened by a loose and dangerous animal, or if you see another person or pet attacked by a loose and dangerous animal. Dispatchers can send police officers in emergencies and contact Animal Welfare officers to help you.

Dog confinement and leashing

Every dog in Oklahoma City must be confined on your property or on a leash, as required by City ordinance. Dog parks are among limited exceptions.

A fence that is strong enough and high enough to keep a dog confined is enough to be in compliance with the ordinance.

City ordinance gives Animal Welfare and police officers the authority to impound dogs that aren’t confined or leashed.

Pets that aren’t spayed or neutered often are more difficult to keep confined. Spaying or neutering the pet can limit the animal’s desire to roam and look for a mate, and it can also make your pet less aggressive.

Many Oklahoma City residents may qualify for Animal Welfare’s free spay/neuter program. Call (405) 316-3663 or email awcommunityprograms@okc.gov for details.

Aggressive or dangerous animals

Call 911 in any situation where you’re in danger, whether it involves an aggressive animal or not.

If it’s not an immediate emergency, call (405) 297-2255 to report an aggressive or dangerous animal. Be prepared to provide information about the animal and its location, along with a statement from a victim or witness.

It’s illegal under City ordinance to allow a dog to exhibit menacing behavior, or to have a dangerous dog. Dangerous or menacing dogs can be impounded, and their owners can be issued a citation.

Find more information about aggressive or dangerous animals and other issues on the Animal Control page on the Animal Welfare website.

City ordinance also prohibits pet owners from allowing their dog to continuously bark or howl.

Pet ownership requirements

Pet owners in Oklahoma City are required to provide their animals with nutritious and safe food, clean water, sufficient space and suitable shelter from the weather. Basic veterinary care to prevent suffering is also required.

It’s illegal under City ordinance to abandon animals, fight them, be cruel to them or allow them to chase vehicles, jump on people or bark continuously.

Households are limited to no more than four dogs and four cats over 6 months old. All dogs and cats 4 months of age and older are required to be vaccinated against rabies, and the pet must wear a current rabies vaccination at all times.

Pet owners are required to pick up pet waste on private and public property, including other people’s yards, parks and on sidewalks or trails.

Find tips for animal care and other resources on the Education and Resources page of the Animal Welfare website.