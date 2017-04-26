Thunder Coaches, Players Hold Exit Interviews - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Coaches, Players Hold Exit Interviews

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Billy Donovan and the Thunder players hold their exit interviews today after being eliminated from the playoffs last night.

The Thunder had the league’s 22nd highest payroll in 2016-17 and has 10 players signed through next season. Taj Gibson, Nick Collison and Norris Cole will be unrestricted free agents while Andre Roberson and Jerami Grant are restricted free agents.

Hear from Thunder leadership and players in the videos above.

