Thunder Coaches, Players Hold Exit Interviews

Billy Donovan and the Thunder players hold their exit interviews today after being eliminated from the playoffs last night.

The Thunder had the league’s 22nd highest payroll in 2016-17 and has 10 players signed through next season. Taj Gibson, Nick Collison and Norris Cole will be unrestricted free agents while Andre Roberson and Jerami Grant are restricted free agents.

Donovan: "We've got a great group to work with and I think we have great upside." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Donovan: "I think Russell loves his teammates" #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Donovan: "I think Steven (Adams) and Victor (Oladipo) will continue to get better. I think their summers are very important." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Donovan: "I think there were some games we probably lost because we were trying to integrate new pieces very very quickly." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Westbrook on what he's most proud about: "How we stuck together as a team. To me that's the most important part." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Westbrook on if he's thought about signing super max this summer: "I haven't thought about anything. I like OKC and like being here." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Westbrook: "Sam (Presti) has done an amazing job. I trust in his abilities to put guys that want to be here" #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Westbrook: "I honestly thought we had a team that could win." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Collison on the season: "It was a fun challenge. It was different but it was a real satisfying year." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Collison: "I think Russell was great giving us direction." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Collison on his future: "I plan to play for sure." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Collison: "I realize that there are certain matchups in the league that are really hard for me. I think there's still a place for what i do" — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Adams on Westbrook's season: "It just comes down to him being awesome, really." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Kanter says his teammates gave him positive energy after he broke his arm earlier in the season — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Kanter on inconsistent playing time in playoffs: "One thing you can always do is cheer for your teammates and support them." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Kanter says he will visit seven to eight countries this offseason and will do charity work. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Kanter says he sees everyone in the organization as his family. Says if he's traded, it happens and it's out of his hands. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Roberson: "I'm proud of the guys. We fought through adversity. We're a young team, we're going to come back stronger." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Dre: "I def want to be back. Definitely do anything to work it out. Love the team, the organization. Pretty sure we can work something out." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Roberson said the trade to get Jerami Grant was a turning point for the team this season. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Roberson said Billy Donovan really helped him with his confidence this season. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Roberson said he's been working on free throws all season long. Unsure why it was more of an issue this year — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Roberson: "I think i should be in defensive player of the year discussion." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Victor Oladipo: "It's going to be a huge summer, a big summer for me." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Oladipo: "I know what I need to work on. I know what i need to get better at.... It's going to be a very relentless summer." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Taj on free agency: "I had a long talk with Sam. The goal is to try and come back here." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017

Taj Gibson: "Russ is a great guy, people don't understand that. You want to play with a guy like him." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 26, 2017