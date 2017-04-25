Guthrie Brothers Return Lost Wallet, Cash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guthrie Brothers Return Lost Wallet, Cash

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Two brothers, who are also volunteer firefighters in Logan County, are being lauded for their honesty.  

About noon on Tuesday, Marshall and Andrew Field found an open wallet and more than $300 in cash flying around a windy Murphy USA Convenience store.  

Guthrie resident Robert Neria had just filled up his Toyota SUV with gas, and had driven off, with his wallet still sitting on the roof of the vehicle.  

The Field brothers found the wallet, and lassoed the $349 in cash. A short-time later, they walked the wallet and its contents into the Guthrie Police Department. Marshall Field says it was no big deal.

“If you were in his position, and if it was your money you dropped and you worked hard for it, you need to get it back and provide for your children and your family,” he said.  

Neria said he’s very thankful.

“It was a moment of reckoning there, he saved my bacon,” Neria said.  

Marshall and Andrew Field are members of the Sooner Volunteer Fire Department.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
