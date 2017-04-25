Bill To Cap Alcohol Sales Tax Proceeds Dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bill To Cap Alcohol Sales Tax Proceeds Dies

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bill to take money away from counties and pour it into state coffers died in the state House of Representatives.

Back in November, voters agreed to modernize Oklahoma’s alcohol sales.

The plan is expected increase sales leading to more sales tax dollars for counties, but some state legislators saw an opportunity to help bridge the state’s budget deficit.  

“I guess it comes really to a decision point of whose budgets are hurting worse, the state budget or the county budgets,” said state Rep. Glen Mulready and Floor Leader, who said the state’s budget crisis is more important.  

He proposed a bill that would cap the county’s portion of alcohol sales tax at $13 million and put the what’s left; roughly $40 million, into the state’s general budget.  

“We are trying to protect the counties and we’re trying to address about 900 million different things for the state,” he said.

“How can you say that you’re trying to help the counties by capping this artificially at $13 million rather than just continuing to allow the one third to go to those areas of the state?” Rep. David Perryman and Minority Floor Leader asked.

“Well maybe protect wasn’t the right word if I used that word, but it would be more to keep them whole. That’s the intent, to keep them whole, and to funnel additional revenues to our state,” Mulready responded.

Opponents like Rep. Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma City, said the bill is the opposite of the conservative values some backers espouse.

“There’s such a move away from local control and such a move away from funding county government it shocks me,” Stone said.

In the end, the bill failed by a 48 to 38 margin. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.