Cashion To Host Officers Down 5k In Honor Of Fallen Logan County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cashion To Host Officers Down 5k In Honor Of Fallen Logan County Deputy

Posted: Updated:
CASHION, Oklahoma -

A 5k run hosted across the country is making its way to Oklahoma to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

On May 6, the town of Cashion will hold the event. It will be dedicated to David Wade, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy killed last week in the line of duty.

The Cashion Police Department was where Wade held his first job as a police officer.

“He was very excited to get out on the street,” said Chief Veronica Thomas. “He could have gone to any department, but he chose us.”

Wade worked for Cashion for about two years. Thomas said he loved that town and served it proudly. Eventually, Wade got a job offer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, but they stayed close friends.

Assistant Chief Joshua Rafferty also remembers Wade’s time with Cashion Police Department.

“We spent a lot of hours riding around in a patrol car together,” Rafferty said.

Not long ago, Rafferty and Wade talked about the Officers Down 5k that was being planned in Cashion.

“Actually, he was planning on attending,” he said, it would be like good old times. “He was going to come out and hang out and spend the day with us.”

But Wade’s sudden death changed the plans a bit.

“After Dave passed, we decided that all the proceeds that the town was supposed to get will now be going to his family,” Rafferty said.

Officers Down 5k in Cashion will honor Wade, and all those who have fallen before him.

Right now, Rafferty says they need more participants to sign up for the race, both runners and walkers. He also said they are looking for sponsors. And he is hoping fellow law enforcement agencies can bring their K9s to do demonstrations and help with a procession through Cashion for Wade.

Learn more about the event.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.