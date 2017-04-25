Cashion To Host Officers Down 5k In Honor Of Fallen Logan County Deputy

A 5k run hosted across the country is making its way to Oklahoma to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

On May 6, the town of Cashion will hold the event. It will be dedicated to David Wade, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy killed last week in the line of duty.

The Cashion Police Department was where Wade held his first job as a police officer.

“He was very excited to get out on the street,” said Chief Veronica Thomas. “He could have gone to any department, but he chose us.”

Wade worked for Cashion for about two years. Thomas said he loved that town and served it proudly. Eventually, Wade got a job offer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, but they stayed close friends.

Assistant Chief Joshua Rafferty also remembers Wade’s time with Cashion Police Department.

“We spent a lot of hours riding around in a patrol car together,” Rafferty said.

Not long ago, Rafferty and Wade talked about the Officers Down 5k that was being planned in Cashion.

“Actually, he was planning on attending,” he said, it would be like good old times. “He was going to come out and hang out and spend the day with us.”

But Wade’s sudden death changed the plans a bit.

“After Dave passed, we decided that all the proceeds that the town was supposed to get will now be going to his family,” Rafferty said.

Officers Down 5k in Cashion will honor Wade, and all those who have fallen before him.

Right now, Rafferty says they need more participants to sign up for the race, both runners and walkers. He also said they are looking for sponsors. And he is hoping fellow law enforcement agencies can bring their K9s to do demonstrations and help with a procession through Cashion for Wade.

Learn more about the event.