Showers, Storms To Form Along Cold Front Tuesday Evening

Showers and storms will form along a cold front Tuesday evening and move northeast. There is a low to moderate threat that these storms become severe in central and northeast Oklahoma. This includes parts of the metro.
The main threats are large hail and damaging wind but tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware.
Wednesday will be a chilly raw day with scattered showers throughout the day, highs in the low 50s and a gusty north wind.
