Police Interview Three People Of Interest In Connection With Norman Homicide

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Three people are being questioned by police in connection with the homicide of an OU student, Norman police said.

Nathaniel Ewing was shot in an apartment parking lot Sunday night. He suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and died Monday morning at the hospital. Monday was his 20th birthday.

Police said Ewing did not live in the apartment complex in the 1800 block of E Lindsey Street. Police think he may have been the victim of a robbery.

The three people of interest have not been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.

Two search warrants were issued in connection with the deadly shooting. Officers searched in the 900 block of Barkley Circle and in the 1100 block of W Simms. Both are residential areas a few miles away from the apartments where the shooting occurred. 

