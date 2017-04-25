Dakari Johnson Earns All-NBA D-League Honors

Oklahoma City Blue center Dakari Johnson was selected to the 2016-17 All-NBA Development League First Team, it was announced today.

In 49 games (all starts) Johnson led the Blue to its first Southwest Division title, as he averaged a team-leading 18.5 points per game and ranked second on the team with 7.9 rebounds a game. He set career highs in points, assists (2.3), blocks (1.27) and field goal percentage (.557) in the regular season.

His assists ranked first among all centers in the league and he contributed a career-high 13 double-doubles, while scoring in double figures 45 times.

The center was named Performer of the Week twice and was named the Player of the Month for November. He was also selected to the D-League All Star Game for the first time in his career.

Johnson is the first player in franchise history to be named to the First Team.

Other members of the 2016-17 All-NBA D-League First Team include Keith Benson (Sioux Falls), Vander Blue (Los Angeles), Quinn Cook (Canton) and Edy Tavares (Raptors 905).

-OKC Blue-