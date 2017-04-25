Sex Crime Charges Filed Against Former Mid-Del Bus Driver - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sex Crime Charges Filed Against Former Mid-Del Bus Driver

Justin Williams was charged with three sex crime counts in Oklahoma County. Justin Williams was charged with three sex crime counts in Oklahoma County.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three sex crime charges were filed against a former Mid-Del Schools bus driver accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Justin Anthony Williams, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 and one count of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor. 

The school was notified by three 14-year-old students that a bus driver, later identified as Williams, was having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. The school district suspended Williams when the relationship was reported and fired him after he was arrested by Del City police on April 18.

According to the affidavit, Williams and the victim exchanged nude photos and explicit videos on Facebook Messenger. Williams told police he knew the girl was 14 years old and they had sexual intercourse. 

