Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying three people in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Officers say the three people, who were captured on surveillance video, were a woman wearing a grey hoodie, another woman wearing a red shirt and a man wearing a white shirt. The three people shoplifted items from the CVS at 3900 Southwest 44th St.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.