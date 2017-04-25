Edmond Furniture Store Accused Of Ripping Off Customers

An Edmond furniture store suddenly closed its doors, but customers say they were left empty handed, paying for merchandise they never received.

Metal folding chairs are hardly the decor Larry Johns had planned to have around his dining room table. He bought and paid for the chairs from Erdos furniture on April 2. But when they weren't delivered, he called the store.

“They said they were back-ordered, they would be in in a week,” he explained. “And a week went by and then we started calling the store and no answer.”

That's when Johns learned the store was closed.

On Tuesday, furniture was still inside the store and the lights were still on, even though the doors are locked. A sign on the door reads that they are temporarily closed for Easter. No one answers the phone at both the Edmond location and corporate office.

News 9 finally got a hold of a representative of CR3, the turnaround firm hired by Erdos, but who is no longer involved. He says the company filed bankruptcy on Friday, and a liquidation sale is planned for the future.

Customers like Johns, who paid with a credit card can try to get their money back that way. The same cannot be said for customers like Marisa Acuna, who pulled up to the store today looking for answers and paid cash for a dining room table.

“They said it would be ready next week, so I called and no one answered,” she explained.

And Acuna may have a hard time getting back the $900 plus she paid.

“I’ve never had this kind of thing happen to me before, especially with this much money,” Acuna told News 9.

Experts will say this is a good lesson on why to always pay with a credit card. At least you have a chance of getting your money back if something like this happens.