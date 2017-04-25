Crews Respond To Report Of Bicyclist Struck By Car In Norman

Emergency crews were called out to reports of an automobile-pedestrian crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Norman, Tuesday morning.

OU campus police were called out to the scene near Asp Ave. and W. Timberdell Rd. A campus police spokesperson tells News 9 the bicyclist was conscious and alert when crews arrived and was transported from the scene via ambulance to a local hospital.

The identity of the bicyclist and that person's condition is not known at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.