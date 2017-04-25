Masterson And Geltz Combine To Shut Out Redbirds

Justin Masterson pitched seven shutout innings and Steve Geltz followed with two more scoreless frames as the Oklahoma City Dodgers held the Memphis Redbirds to two hits in a 3-0 shutout win Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The two hits were the fewest allowed by the Dodgers (9-9) this season and the shutout victory was Oklahoma City’s second of 2017.

Masterson (2-1) held the Redbirds to one hit and one walk as he notched five strikeouts over seven shutout innings to earn the win on the mound for Oklahoma City.

Geltz picked up his first save of the season, holding Memphis to one hit over the eighth and ninth innings in front of a crowd of 3,572.

The Dodgers took the lead in the fifth inning Monday.

Catcher Bobby Wilson led off for Oklahoma City and drilled a home run down the left-field line, over the LED board and out of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to give the Dodgers a 1-0 edge. The home run was Wilson’s second of the season.

Third baseman Michael Ahmed followed with a single into center field. A sacrifice bunt by Masterson advanced Ahmed to second base and he then moved to third base on a groundout by Darnell Sweeney.

Cody Bellinger followed and lined a two-out single into right field to plate Ahmed for a 2-0 Oklahoma City advantage later in the inning.

The Dodgers added a run in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City outfielder Alex Verdugo led off with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third base on an error. Verdugo then scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Ike Davis for a 3-0 Dodgers lead.

In the seventh inning, Memphis’ Luke Voit hit a fly ball to the wall in center field that Oklahoma City’s Trayce Thompson snagged at the wall to keep the Dodgers’ 3-0 lead intact.

Memphis starting pitcher Chris Ellis (0-3) was hit with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) and six hits over 6.2 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Eight different Dodgers finished the game with a hit, as Oklahoma City outhit the Redbirds, 8-2.

The last time the Dodgers held an opponent to two hits was Aug. 22, 2016 in New Orleans when they defeated the Zephyrs, 7-0.

Monday’s win marked the first for Oklahoma City in the current series with the Redbirds, who own a 2-1 edge in the four-game set.

The Dodgers and Redbirds wrap up their series at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.