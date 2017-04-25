Fittstown Woman Hit, Killed By Train On Friday In Davis Identified

A woman who was hit and killed by a train in Davis Friday night while transporting blood for the Oklahoma Blood Institute has been identified.

OBI co-workers remember Hope Skiles, of Fittstown, as someone who was very dedicated to her job. They say she was on her way to Oklahoma City when she was hit by a passing train.

Witnesses reported she went around the crossing arms when her OBI minivan was hit by an oncoming Heartland Flyer commuter train in Davis.

Skiles was an inventory management technician. She transported blood to 20 hospitals and five medi-flights in 19 different counties across southeastern Oklahoma.

Davis police are still investigating the crash this morning.