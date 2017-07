A man was arrested after stealing t-bone steaks and then crashing into a parked car in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Torey Singleton, stole the meat from the Crest Foods at SW 104th and May. Store management called police to report the marbled misdeed.

Police chased the man for a short spell before the suspect made his way into a neighborhood near SW 89th and May and crashed into a car parked in a driveway.

There is no word on what will happen to the stolen meat.