Midwest City Man Accused Of Killing His Wife

Early Saturday morning, 911 dispatchers answered a call from 49-year-old Robert Moon.

According to police, he said, "I just shot my wife."

When officers got to the home on the 8800 block of NE 15 Street in Midwest City, police said the accused shooter was near his wife , 51-year-old Denise Moon.

Investigators said she was inside her vehicle in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Moon admitted to officers, again, he had shot his wife during a disturbance.

The murder weapon was found inside the home, according to police.

“There is no call history at the home of domestic violence, however, these types of situations are and continue to be an epidemic in our society,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “Domestic violence is the number one killer of woman and very hard to prevent unless we continue to educate everyone that it is not OK."

“It breaks my heart,” Angela Beatty said.

Beatty works for the YWCA. She said domestic violence is a huge problem in our community. Oklahoma routinely ranks in the top 10 in the nation for women killed by men.

It’s a trend the YWCA is trying to turn around by encouraging victims to reach out and get the help they deserve.

Anyone in need of assistance can call the YWCA 24/7 emergency domestic hotline at (405) 917-YWCA (9922).

Robert Moon is in the Oklahoma County jail and is being held on a murder complaint. His bond has not yet been set.