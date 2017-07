An earthquake was detected Monday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday. Its epicenter was about six miles east, northeast of Cherokee, 33 miles northwest of Enid and 99 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries were reported.