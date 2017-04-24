Police Officers Help Edmond North Student With 'Promposal' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Officers Help Edmond North Student With 'Promposal'

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Two Edmond Police officers helped an Edmond North student pull off the ultimate “promposal.” And it was all caught on one of the officer's dashcam.

The officers pulled over the two teenagers on a Saturday morning, after the two had just finished breakfast at Eggington’s in Edmond.

On the dashcam video, you see one of the officers walks over to the Jeep and asks the driver for his license. Marques Wilson is behind the wheel and tells the officer he does not have his license, but he's in on the whole thing, as is the officer.

The only one who has no clue is Marques' girlfriend, Ashley Medawattage, who is sitting in the front passenger seat.

Next, you see Marques get out of the car and walk to the back of the Jeep.

“Are you ready to do this,” asked the officer.

Marques says yes.

As officers go to talk with Ashley, Marques opens the hatchback and pulls out a dozen roses. He takes a deep breath and waits. He even gets down on one knee.

Officers then ask Ashley to get out of the car to help drive the Jeep back home since Marques doesn’t have his license…

“Will you go to prom with me,” asked Marques.

“Yes,” said Ashley.

News 9 caught up with the adorable couple at Edmond North High School last week.

“I just wanted to do something special,” said Marques. “And I didn't want to do the cliché.”

“I really didn't even think he was going to ask me to prom,” said Ashley. “Since we've been dating so long, it’s pretty obvious we're going to go together.”

But Marques says he wanted to make sure it would be a prom proposal she would never forget.

“I was so surprised,” said Ashley. “I had no idea. He did a really good job.”

And Marques says he got the idea from his stepdad, who is a local lawyer and requested the assistance of the Edmond Police Department.

The Edmond North Prom is this weekend.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
