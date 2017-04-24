Dryline To Develop Tuesday In Central Oklahoma

Skies will stay clear Monday night with temperatures eventually falling to the upper 50s.
A cold front will drop Tuesday afternoon farther into northwest Oklahoma. The dryline will develop into central Oklahoma.
There is a slight chance of storms later in the afternoon and evening in central Oklahoma but the higher chance will be in northeast Oklahoma and the panhandle. There is a low threat that these storms become severe.
Wednesday looks wet and chilly with highs in the low 50s and a gusty north wind. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day.
