Dryline To Develop Tuesday In Central Oklahoma

Skies will stay clear Monday night with temperatures eventually falling to the upper 50s.

A cold front will drop Tuesday afternoon farther into northwest Oklahoma. The dryline will develop into central Oklahoma.

There is a slight chance of storms later in the afternoon and evening in central Oklahoma but the higher chance will be in northeast Oklahoma and the panhandle. There is a low threat that these storms become severe.

Wednesday looks wet and chilly with highs in the low 50s and a gusty north wind. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day.