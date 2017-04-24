Funeral Services Held For Fallen Logan County Deputy David Wade

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilians from all around the country came out to honor the life of fallen Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade.

Jim Gardener and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD flew overhead as dozens of motorcycle units led the procession, from the funeral home to the Lazy E Arena, in Guthrie, where family, friends, and the law enforcement community will say their goodbyes.

Officers from Guthrie, all the way to Elk City, and even as far as Maryland attended the ceremony. There were no cameras inside, but the number of uniforms was a sight to see.

During the funeral, the Cashion Police Chief spoke. She gave Wade his first job in law-enforcement.

"I know he left the world doing what he loved," said Veronica Thomas.

Following the funeral, a procession escorted Wade to the cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

“When an event like this happens, there is no separation between our departments. We are all partners in blue, partners in brown, however you want to say it. We come and we help out in any way we can,” said OHP Trooper Dwight Durant.

Wade was only 40-years-old, but people say, besides being an officer, he loved nothing more than spending time with his three children; a family man and a hero.