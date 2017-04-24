Oklahoma Gas Prices Drop 5.9 Cents In Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.42/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, prices yesterday were 21.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 13.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 24 in Oklahoma City have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.89/g in 2016, $2.26/g in 2015, $3.41/g in 2014, $3.25/g in 2013 and $3.54/g in 2012.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.09/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.13/g.

Wichita- $2.24/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.

Oklahoma- $2.11/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.16/g.