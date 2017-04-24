Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 23, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 23, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk the Thunder's 3-1 series deficit to Houston and college football spring practices.

- Russell Westbrook tallied a first-half triple-double, but OKC failed to hold on as the Rockets beat the Thunder, 113-109 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

- Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto joins our Thunder beat reporter Steve McGehee to breakdown Game 4.

- Looking at the current state of the Sooners' offseason recruiting.

- A brief look at the current state of the Cowboys' offseason recruiting.

- Play The Percentages

