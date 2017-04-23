Initiative Works To Make OKC Neighborhoods Safer

A program in Oklahoma City is working to make the streets safer.

"The Strong Neighborhoods Initiative is the City of Oklahoma City's revitalization program for three neighborhoods in Oklahoma City," said Shannon Entz, a senior planner for Oklahoma City.

SNI includes these districts: Classen Ten Penn, Classen's North Highland Park, and Culbertson's East Highland.

One of SNI's focus is to get neighbors involved.

The initiative suggests trimming your shrubs and trees back, turning on your lights and walking around and get to know your neighbors.

Another thing the program does is getting rid of abandoned houses.

The program has built 30 homes in the three districts.

The goal is for neighbors to preserve their shared space and to gradually beautify it with new homes, plants and perhaps with new murals.