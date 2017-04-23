Happy Ending For Oklahoma Foster Child Needing Home

When DHS closed its emergency shelter in Oklahoma City back in 2015, the agency found foster homes for all the kids who lived there -- except one.

Case workers had trouble placing a 6-year-boy with autism. So News 9 did a story about him, but it wasn't until a video surfaced recently that News 9 discovered how his life turned out.

In the video, 8-year-old Zayden is seen pounding the gavel three times, making his adoption official.

“He definitely wanted to be adopted,” said Dawn Jones, Zayden’s adoptive mother. “He wanted to be part of a family.”

With two grown girls, Michael and Dawn Jones never dreamed they would have another child. Not until they saw a story on News 9 about a child needing a home .

“It was just very heartbreaking and just immediately we wanted to do it,” Jones said.

The Jones’ called and two visits later, Zayden was placed in their Hennessey home within a couple of weeks.

“He instantly just claimed our home as his,” she said.

Now a year and a half later, News 9 checked in on him at home and he didn't hesitate to show off his room and a poster displaying his new last name.

“You got your new Jones poster,” he proclaimed proudly.

However, he was more fascinated by News 9's camera and lights.

“The light's really bright, super bright please,” Zayden said, pointing to the light on top of the camera.

“He just picks up on things and learns about things,” Jones said. “He's reading a manual on how to rebuild engines.”

Zayden’s autism never holds him back. He loves gadgets and all things electronic.

“We just found out how incredibly smart he was. It was just so awesome to see what was actually underneath this kid,” Jones said. “He just blossomed.”

Since he's moved in with the Jones' he now attends school and plays T-ball. He’s just able to just be a regular little boy, but more importantly their little boy.

“We were just so attached and he was attached to us,” Jones said. “He had started calling us mom and dad. Our girls were his sisters. We just couldn't let him go.”

Zayden’s adoption was official two weeks ago. There are many other Oklahoma foster children who need homes.

If you would be interested in fostering or adopting a child, just go here: http://www.okdhs.org/Pages/default.aspx