Redbirds Rally Late Saturday

After trailing since the first inning, the Memphis Redbirds scored six runs in the ninth inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-1, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held onto that lead until the top of the ninth inning when Memphis rallied with six runs on seven hits to win the series opener between the teams.

The six runs and seven hits were the most allowed by the Dodgers (8-8) in an inning this season.

Oklahoma City took the lead in its first at-bat of the night when O’Koyea Dickson belted a home run into the Dodgers bullpen in left-center field to put the Dodgers in front, 1-0. The homer was his fifth of the season, moving him into a tie with Cody Bellinger for the team lead.

The Redbirds loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second inning, but Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Oaks struck out Memphis pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon to escape the jam.

Oaks went on to throw five shutout innings in his fourth start of the season, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Joe Broussard and Layne Somsen followed Oaks on the mound and combined for three more shutout innings for Oklahoma City.

The Redbirds (9-8) then opened the top of the ninth inning with three straight singles, tying the game when Wilfredo Tovar singled on a grounder into right field with Brandon Morrow (0-3) pitching for Oklahoma City.

A sacrifice bunt by Todd Cunningham advanced the runners as he also reached first base safely.

Tommy Pham followed and singled up the middle to plate two more runs for Memphis to take a 3-1 lead.

A double by Chad Huffman then brought home two more runs for the Redbirds, as they built a 5-1 lead.

Huffman took third base on a wild pitch by Morrow before Luke Voit’s liner into left field brought home another run for Memphis, still with none out.

Morrow was charged with all six runs and six hits in the loss as the Redbirds outhit the Dodgers, 13-4, in the game.

Memphis pitcher Ryan Sherriff (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Redbirds to earn the win.

The Dodgers and Redbirds continue their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

