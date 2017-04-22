Several Injuries Reported In NW OKC Fight

Several people were injured Saturday evening in a northwest Oklahoma City fight, police said.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. near NW 115 Street and Western Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people injured, two people with stab wounds and one person with a gunshot wound. They are all in good condition, police said.

Police have not released what led up to the altercation.

A suspect description was not released as of Saturday evening.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more details as they become available.