New Study States OKC's Innovation District Could Revolutionize Business

A new study from a national group is calling for big things from a small part of Oklahoma City.

Researchers say the area that could revolutionize the way we do business in Oklahoma.

According to the Brookings Institute, Oklahoma City's innovation district could become one of the most globally significant energy and health care districts in the world.

The district ranges from areas like Automobile Alley, the OU Medical Center campus and the new GE research facility.

There are some significant challenges ahead before this district puts Oklahoma City on the global stage. Getting companies to collaborate is always difficult and the area isn't friendly to pedestrians or bikers, making it only accessible for those with cars.

Then there's the education gap. More than half the jobs in the district require a four-year degree, excluding the thousands of working poor in neighboring communities that would be the prime source of local jobs.

But companies and organizations are optimistic they can fix those problems.