Residents near Lamont, Oklahoma were shaking Saturday morning, as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck.

The earthquake was recorded at approximately at 9:54 a.m. Its epicenter was located six miles west of Lamont, seven miles east, southeast of Jefferson, and seven miles east, northeast of Pond Creek, Oklahoma.

It was about two and a half miles deep.

At this time, no injuries or damages associated with this earthquake have been reported.