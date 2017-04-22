One Dead After Vehicle Struck By Amtrak Train In Davis

A person is dead after an Amtrak train collided with a van in Davis.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, near 1st and Main.

OHP said the Heartland Flyer was traveling from Oklahoma City to Ft. Worth when it hit a van, killing the driver.

Nearly 100 people were on board the train and no one was reported injured.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released.