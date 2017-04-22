Friday Night’s OKC Dodgers Game Suspended in Eighth Inning

Friday night’s series finale between the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Nashville Sounds was suspended in the eighth inning due to a bank of lights going out at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The game is tied, 1-1, in the eighth inning and will resume at 5:35 p.m. June 22 when the Sounds return to Oklahoma City. The regularly scheduled game will then follow the completion of the suspended game.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game will be able to exchange their tickets for any OKC Dodgers home game in April or May, but must redeem their tickets in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturday game days, the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the ticket office opens two hours prior to the game and will remain open until the end of the game. For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at 405-218-1000.

Friday night’s game started after a 17-minute weather delay and a steady drizzle and mist fell throughout most the game.

The Dodgers quickly took the game’s first lead in the first inning. First baseman Cody Bellinger drew a one-out walk and later scored when Alex Verdugo grounded a RBI single into left field to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

The Sounds had a chance to tie the game in their next at-bat. Bruce Maxwell drew a two-out walk. Kenny Wilson followed and doubled on a fly ball to deep center field. Verdugo fielded the ball off the wall and threw to shortstop Charlie Culberson who threw to catcher Jack Murphy and tagged out Maxwell at the plate to keep the Dodgers’ lead intact.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías went on to throw 5.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He threw 93 pitches, including 54 strikes during his longest outing of the season. He was charged with a throwing error in the third inning, then retired the next eight batters before allowing a walk in the sixth inning.

Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the eighth inning when Nashville’s Franklin Barreto homered over the high wall in right field to tie the game, 1-1.

Melvin Mercedes followed and drew a walk from Dodgers pitcher Jacob Rhame.

With Mark Canha up to bat facing a 2-2 count, with none out and Mercedes at first base, a bank of lights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark went out. After a 46-minute delay, the game was suspended due to the power outage and unplayable conditions.

The Dodgers continue their homestand and open a four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the box office on S. Mickey Mantle Drive, by calling (405) 218-1000, or by ordering through okcdodgers.com.

Live coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.